Friday prayers allowed at Srinagar’s grand mosque after 30 weeks

Crowds throng historic Jamia Masjid in heart of city, welcome govt. move

Kashmiri men pray inside Jamia Masjid, or the grand mosque, that remained closed for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Crowds throng historic Jamia Masjid in heart of city, welcome govt. move

With J&K authorities allowing congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after 30 weeks, crowds of men and women joined the prayers. The worshippers were seen praying for the welfare of people of Kashmir.

Religious scholar and cleric Moulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi delivered the Friday sermon and demanded the immediate release of the chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq “to resume his religious duties” at the central mosque.

“The pulpit has been rendered silent, which is causing hurt and sorrow to people . The Mirwaiz should be immediately released as the holy month of Ramzan was approaching,” Mr. Naqshbandi said.

He said the mosque has been a centre for “preaching Islam and its message of human brotherhood, love and tolerance for centuries”.

“The repeated ban on Friday prayers at the grand mosque without any reason is a cause of anxiety and restlessness among people and violation of their fundamental human right to practice religion,” Mr. Naqshbandi said.

According to the caretakers of the mosque, the Jamia Masjid, which is centrally located in the old city, was disallowed Friday prayers 96 times since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in August, 2019.

Kashmiri Muslims offer Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Many in tears

Elderly men and women, many in tears, welcomed the government’s move to allow Friday prayers at the mosque, which accommodates more than 50,000 worshippers.

“This mosque is central to our faith. We thank the government for allowing Friday prayers. Our prayers were incomplete without visiting the precincts of this mosque. We hope to hear from the Mirwaiz soon. He has been guiding us on religious issues for many years now,” said a female worshipper.

Earlier this week, top officials met the caretakers of the Jamia Masjid, which is also central to Kashmir’s politics and, in the past, has witnessed violent protests. J&K’s mainstream parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and J&K Apni Party, have been demanding re-opening of the mosque for worshippers.