Fresh wave of floods kills 6 in Assam, toll 75

A fresh wave of floods during the past 48 hours, particularly affecting western Assam, killed six people on Wednesday taking the toll due to drowning and rain-induced landslides to 75.

At least 800 domestic animals and fowls had been washed away while 205 wild animals either drowned or were hit by vehicles while fleeing the Kaziranga National Park in eastern Assam. An elephant was also reported killed in western Assam’s Manas National Park.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said heavy rainfall in western Assam and the adjoining hills of Bhutan flooded large swathes of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts during the last 24 hours.

“Six people drowned across four districts while the number of affected districts, which had come down to 16 from 31 a week ago, has increased to 20. Some 34.82 lakh have been affected in this wave of floods with a little more than 2 lakh people moving into 933 relief camps,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

The toll due to Japanese Encephalitis increased to 118 with a person each dying in Goalpara, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts on Wednesday.