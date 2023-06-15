Fresh violence in Manipur; several houses set on fire in Imphal

June 15, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur as clashes were reported on June 15 between security forces and miscreants. Teargas shells were fired in the State capital Imphal town, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, several houses were set on fire by a mob.

Security forces which tried to quell the mob were forced to use force and fired tear gas shells at the mob at New Checkon in Imphal, officials added.

This happened as the army and Assam Rifles intensified their “area domination” operations in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence in the strife-torn state of Manipur.

Army and Assam Rifles columns intensified patrolling, taking down barriers wherever they had been created.

An Army tweet said, “Enhanced Area Domination Operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence”.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With PTI inputs)