Fresh snowfall drapes Kashmir valley, but disrupts normal life

January 14, 2023 02:03 am | Updated January 13, 2023 10:13 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Heavy snowfall was recorded in parts of the Kashmir valley on Friday, with both surface and air traffic badly hit by the inclement weather. One person died as his vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions in north Kashmir.

According to official figures, the spell of snow started on Friday morning across the Kashmir valley, with snow accumulated at Sadna Top in north Kashmir touching six feet, the highest snow accumulation recorded in the Valley in the past three days.

Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar received two to four inches of snow, with snow continuing to fall till late Friday evening. Tourist hotspot Pahalgam recorded 12 inches, Gulmarg eight inches and Sonamarg above six inches. Nadimarg in Kulgam and Tulail in Bandipora recorded the highest 18 inches of snowfall.

Air, road transport disrupted

The wet weather and poor invisibility forced the Srinagar airport authorities to cancel 66 inbound and outbound flights, according to officials, resulting in chaotic scenes at the airport terminal.

Surface traffic from the Kashmir Valley to the Jammu region was completely cut off, as both the Srinagar-Jammu and Shopian-Poonch highways were closed. Shooting stones and mudslides in Ramban district were the main reasons behind the decision to shut the Srinagar-Jammu highway for traffic, officials said.

A passenger train was derailed from the railway track in central Kashmir’s Mazhama area, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, a driver died as his vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions in Singhpora in Baramulla district.

Power infrastructure hit

Officials said several villages located in the upper reaches in north and south Kashmir were also cut off from their district headquarters due to the heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, the snow spell also inflicted damage on electricity infrastructure in the Valley, as hundreds of transformers developed snags due to overloading by consumers who are struggling to beat the cold wave with various heating devices.

According to the meteorological department, the weather is likely to improve from January 14 up to January 18. A fresh wet spell is likely from January 19-20, officials said.

