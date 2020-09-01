Fresh restrictions in Agartala as cases rise

CM appeals to people to follow norms

The Tripura government has ordered the police and the West district administration to strictly enforce restrictions in Agartala, where the COVID-19 situation has deteriorated over the past one week.

The government has extended the duration of night curfew in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by one hour (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and reimposed Section 144 in the entire district.

The State on Monday had recorded the highest single-day spike of cases and deaths. Most of them were reported from the AMC area.

Tripura recorded 12,137 infections and 112 deaths till Monday and health officials are anticipating a further spike in the coming days. The State stands second in northeast India after Assam in terms of number of cases as well as mortalities.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who holds the health portfolio, recently appealed to people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The health department on Tuesday launched a rapid antigen test drive in all the municipal wards of the capital city.