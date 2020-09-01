Fresh restrictions in Agartala as cases rise

The Tripura government has ordered the police and the West district administration to strictly enforce restrictions in Agartala, where the COVID-19 situation has deteriorated over the past one week.
The government has extended the duration of night curfew in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by one hour (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and reimposed Section 144 in the entire district.
The State on Monday had recorded the highest single-day spike of cases and deaths. Most of them were reported from the AMC area.
Tripura recorded 12,137 infections and 112 deaths till Monday and health officials are anticipating a further spike in the coming days. The State stands second in northeast India after Assam in terms of number of cases as well as mortalities.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who holds the health portfolio, recently appealed to people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.
The health department on Tuesday launched a rapid antigen test drive in all the municipal wards of the capital city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath