Fresh quakes jolt Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, Doda

June 14, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - Doda/Jammu

Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.

PTI

Tremors were felt in Katra at 2.20 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Photo: Twitter/NCS_Earthquake

Two fresh earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 2.8 jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and Doda areas respectively in the early hours of June 14, triggering a panic among residents.

Tremors were felt in Katra at 2.20 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, adding the epicentre was 81 kilometres northeast of Katra at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The other quake occurred 74 kilometres east of Katra in Reasi district at 2.43 am, according to the NCS. Its epicentre lay at a depth of five kilometres.

The two fresh earthquakes hit a day after a high-intensity one of magnitude 5.4 jolted the Doda district.

Tuesday's tremors damaged several buildings in the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar. Five people, including two schoolchildren, suffered injuries, while schools were shut as a precautionary measure by the administration.

The earthquake was widely felt in the Jammu and Kashmir region and neighbouring States.

