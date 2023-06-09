One woman among three killed in fresh Manipur violence

June 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Three people, including a woman, were killed while two others were injured in a fresh case of violence, after a few days of relative calm in Manipur on Friday.

According to a tribal organisation, some gunmen in Army fatigues opened fire on the residents of Khoken village on the boundary between the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi and the Meitei-majority Imphal East districts at around 4 a.m.

The villagers thought the gunmen were soldiers as they had arrived in a vehicle used by the security forces. They scattered as soon as the gunmen opened fire.

Those killed were identified as Jangpao Touthang, Khaimang Guite, and Domkhohoi.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) condemned the “heinous attack by Meitei militants disguised in Army uniform and using Army vehicles”.

“Unsuspecting natives”

“The Kuki-Zo villagers, unsuspecting of the attackers’ true identity and assuming it was an Army combing operation, gave way but were instead met with automatic rifle fire,” the ITLF said in a statement.

The forum said Domkhohoi was offering her early morning prayer at a church when the assailants shot her dead.

“The use of Army uniforms and vehicles by militants raises serious questions about the source of their equipment and the potential involvement of external forces,” the ITLF said, calling upon the Centre to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

“This attack is yet another example of the utter disregard shown… for the 15-day peace call made by Union Minister of Home, Mr. Amit Shah. Such actions only serve to undermine the efforts of those heeding the Minister’s call for peace,” the ITLF said.

The forum warned that it was “committed to taking any necessary action, even if it requires us to consistently make the ultimate sacrifice to prevent the ongoing attacks and ethnic cleansing” of the Kuki-Zo people.

On Thursday night, two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled an improvised explosive device at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi’s residence in the Imphal West district. The blast did not cause any major damage.

More than 100 people have been killed and 35,000 displaced in the ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis since May 3. The trigger for the clashes was said to be a Manipur High Court order seeking a push for granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meiteis.

