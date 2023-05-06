ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh firefight takes place at Rajouri encounter site in Jammu: Army

May 06, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - Srinagar

On Friday morning, the hiding militants detonated explosives and killed five soldiers immediately after contact was established with them

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Representational file image of security personnel taking position in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fresh firefight between the security forces and hiding militants took place in the Kandi Forest area in Jammu division’s Rajouri on May 6.

The Army said the security forces engaged the hiding militants in a firefight in the Kandi Forest area in Jammu’s Rajouri around 1:15 a.m.

“In the ongoing operation in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact has been established with terrorists at 0115 hours on 06 May 2023, and firing started,” Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

On Friday morning, the hiding militants detonated explosives and killed five soldiers immediately after contact was established with them during the combing operation.

No bodies of militants have been retrieved so far.

The topography of the Kesari Hills, where the Kandi Forests are located, is tough for security forces because of thick jungles, natural caves and deep gorges.

Five soldiers were killed on April 20 this year when militants ambushed a truck in the Rajouri-Poonch sector. Security forces had since then started a major combing operation in the reg

