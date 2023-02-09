HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fresh demand emerges to rename Lucknow, Ghazipur and Bahraich

February 09, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. File.

Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

After BJP Lok Sabha member Sangam Lal Gupta urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of the State capital from Lucknow to Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur, the politics over names of Uttar Pradesh districts has gained traction and fresh demands have emerged.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar urged the State government to rename Ghazipur district to Vishwamitra Nagar in honour of Maharishi Vishwamitra and Bahraich district as Maharaja Suldev Rajbhar Nagar.

In his letter to Mr. Adityanath, Mr. Rajbhar wrote, “Honourable Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, please see the attached application of Mr. Shakti Singh, National Secretary, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, where he mentioned the unique role of Vishwamitra in district-Ghazipur, and requested to change the name of Ghazipur to Vishwamitra Nagar. Therefore, you are requested to kindly order to take necessary action for changing the name of District-Ghazipur to Vishwamitra Nagar keeping in view the facts mentioned in the attached application.” The SBSP chief wrote a similar letter demanding that Bahraich district be renamed as Maharaja Suldev Rajbhar Nagar.

On the demand by Mr. Gupta to rename Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday told mediapersons that it was well known that Lucknow was earlier known as ‘Laxman Nagri’ and that the State government would move forward “according to the situation and let you know”.

In his letter, Mr. Gupta said, “Lord Ram had gifted Lucknow to Lakshman ji and had since been named after him as ‘Lakhanpur’ or ‘Lakshmanpur’ but in 18th century, the then Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed it as Lucknow and that’s how it is known since. Now that the country has entered Amrit Kaal, this symbol of slavery needs to be done away with.”

Last year, while welcoming the Prime Minister in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also made a reference of Lakshman with reference to Lucknow. “Warm welcome on your arrival in Lucknow, the land of lord Lakshman,” he tweeted while welcoming the PM.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.