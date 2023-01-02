ADVERTISEMENT

Several injured in attacks on Christians in Chhattisgarh

January 02, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - BHOPAL

The latest incident comes two weeks after Christian families were allegedly assaulted and driven away following coordinated attacks in over a dozen villages in the district.

The Hindu Bureau

Google Maps image locates Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh.

Several persons, including a police officer, were injured in an alleged attack on Christian families in the Gorra village of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on Sunday. The latest incident comes two weeks after Christian families were allegedly assaulted and driven away following coordinated attacks in over a dozen villages in the district.

Some of the injured persons told journalists that the attack was carried out by a mob of nearly 400 to 500 — that comprised people from the Gorra village and outsiders — on nearly a dozen Christians. “We were called to attend a meeting and when we reached, we were attacked with sticks and even thrones. They accused us of following a foreign religion and forced us to take shelter in the nearby forests,” said one of the women victims.

A senior police officer, however, described it as a clash between two groups and said that eight persons were injured in the clashes. Sources from the ground further claimed that such incidents were reported from other villages too.

