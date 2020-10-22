Freelance scribe granted bail by Allahabad HC

Prashant Kanojia.

22 October 2020

He was arrested for posting fake tweet

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by the Lucknow police for allegedly posting a fake tweet, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, his wife said on Wednesday.

“Prashant has secured bail from the High Court,” said his wife Jagisha Arora. “My faith in the judiciary and Baba Saheb’s [B.R. Ambedkar] constitution has paid off,” she said on Twitter.

Mr. Kanojia was arrested in August for allegedly posting on Twitter a tweet purportedly about Dalits, tribals and Backward Castes people being barred from entering the Ram Mandir. He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police from his Delhi residence.

According to an FIR registered at the Hazratganj police station here, Mr. Kanojia was accused of posting on Twitter the screenshot of a post attributed to Sushil Tiwari, a member of a little known fringe group Hindu Army. In the post, Mr. Kanojia allegedly made a sarcastic remark about barring entry to the Ram Mandir for OBC, SC and ST communities. The said post could not be found on Mr. Tiwari’s timeline.