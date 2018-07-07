Freedom by degrees in Maharashtra jails

more-in

In a first of its kind initiative, Maharashtra’s prison eduction system offers inmates the opportunity to trade education for time in jail.

According to the new policy, inmates completing a Secondary School Certification (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will earn a five-day waiver in jail time; this will be enhanced to eight days for those achieving an A grade.

Inmates who complete a degree course will have the opportunity to leave home 15 days early. A First Class in the degree course will ensure a 20-day concession.

The policy has been approved by the State Home Department, and will be implemented by Maharashtra Prisons Department in 54 prisons, including nine high-security central jails.

On completion of a post graduate (PG) course, the jail time will be reduced by 20 days and another five days will be added as bonus on clearing the course with the highest honours. An M.Phil or Ph.D will help strike off another 20 days of jail time.

“We have come up with this unique policy to encourage prisoners to take up education. The idea is to reform not only the jail system but even the mindset of the prisoners,” said Dr. Bhushan Upadhyay, Additional Director General (prisons), Maharashtra. The policy is not open for convicts of major crimes.

The department has already tied up with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOUC) and Industrial Training Institutes.

Varsha Kainikdale, director of the Prisoners Welfare and Rehabilitation Project, said the project has all the ingredients to succeed in the long run with an all-round solution to the issue of crime and criminals. “Not only are the prisoners getting good education to be able to reform themselves, we believe the impact of this policy will be felt on their extended families too,” she said.