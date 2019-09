Odisha government on Saturday extended free treatment to accident victims in private hospitals having trauma care facilities of level-1 standard, for 48 hours.

“Golden Hour is very crucial for any road accident victim,” said the State Commerce and Transport department in a statement.

“For reimbursement of the treatment cost, ₹4 crore is being provided at the first instance to the Health and Family Welfare Department out of Odisha Road Safety Fund,” it said.