Free time due to pandemic gives rise to menace of gambling in Odisha

BERHAMPUR

10 June 2020 20:20 IST

Number of dens being unearthed is just the tip of the iceberg, say activists.

With the return of the migrant workers to their homes from institutional quarantine, gambling has become rampant in rural areas of the Ganjam district during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, personnel of the Aska police station busted a gambling den operating at the Konkondevi temple, arrested 11 persons and seized ₹68,200. During the past 24 hours, ₹70,150 had been seized in three cases in the district. According to police sources, 50 persons were arrested and ₹1,98,000 seized since June 1 as at least 13 dens have been busted.

Advertising

Advertising

State Helpline numbers

On May 21, personnel of the Polasara police station had seized ₹1,15,510 and arrested 17 people at a den.

Social activists working with the migrant workers allege that the number of gambling dens being unearthed is just the tip of the iceberg. Lokanath Mishra, convenor of “Link Workers’ Scheme”, a project for Odia migrant workers, said gambling has become a pastime for returnees from Surat at their villages. They have ample free time and their movement is restricted due to the lockdown which is providing scope to spend their small savings in gambling.

50 NDRF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

A resident of Berhampur, whose parental village is Gangapur in the Aska block speaking on condition of anonymity, described how gambling is continuing in an organised manner at his village. A few days back, his car had been stopped by makeshift road blocks put up by local youths on the outskirts of Gangapur. As a localite, he was allowed to enter the village with around 300 families. He found that a large number of them were involved in gambling neglecting social distancing at almost 10 places. “The police come to know about it only when some major disturbances occur and localities complain about it.”

Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts

In March and April every year, large numbers of migrant workers reach their homes in Ganjam from Surat on annual vacation. They return to Surat in May and June. “They spend their saved money in merry making, feasts and show off. Though this year they have returned due to the threat of the pandemic, most of them have some savings in hand that they end spending up in gambling,” said Mr. Mishra. Lure of easy money and adventure are hooking them to gambling making them forget about the uncertainty of livelihood due to the pandemic.

Reluctance to help their families

Most returnees are reluctant to help their families in cultivation or do any other work as they are used to a different kind of work in the textile mills of Surat. At several places in rural Ganjam, fathers can be seen working in the fields while their sons spend time playing cards or gambling, said Mr. Mishra.

Detection of cases in community puts Odisha in a spot

In Ganjam games are always linked to small bets. As an accepted tradition, every year people here gamble with their friends and family members from Durga Puja to Kumar Purnima. So, guilt related to gambling is absent among them.

‘Sequence’ and ‘Baadia’ are two major card games in Ganjam. Gambling through ‘sequence’ is played over a long time among a group of friends. The person who makes a particular series of cards wins the game and bet. But ‘Baadia’ involves players and spectators who are also allowed to bet.