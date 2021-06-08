Free rice offer clicks for COVID-19 vaccination in Arunachal

GUWAHATI:

Yazali circle officer hits upon the idea to make the 45-plus take the jab

An administrative circle in Arunachal Pradesh has upped its vaccination among the 45-plus with a free rice offer.

Rumours about impotency and microscopic tracking devices injected through the serum against infection by the novel coronavirus have many in the northeast, specifically among the 45-plus, avoid the COVID-19 vaccination.

Requests and threats have not worked in districts such as Baksa in Assam, among the lowest in India in vaccination coverage.

Tashi Wangchuk Thongdok, the circle officer of Yazali in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, hit upon the idea of giving 20 kg of rice free to each person above 45 years who comes forward to get inoculated.

The offer worked. More than 50 turned up on Monday for vaccination despite heavy rainfall.

“We have been working on various strategies to improve the vaccination coverage in Yazali circle. We wish to continue giving away free rice until we achieve 100% coverage by June 20,” Mr. Thongdok, a 2016 batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service, said.

He thanked two local social activists Taba Nagu and Lich Birbal for donating the rice for distribution among the beneficiaries.

The free rice offer will remain valid till June 9, Mr. Thongdok said.