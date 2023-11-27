HamberMenu
Free pilgrimage scheme for elderly launched in Punjab

On the pious day of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, I am happy to note that the Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for elderly people started in Punjab, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

November 27, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Dhuri (Punjab)

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi on November 26, 2023.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab government on November 27 launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna' under which elderly people of the State would be sent on pilgrimage free of charge on trains and buses.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who attended the launch event along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said the State government will bear the expenditure for the pilgrimage.

"Today is a pious day. It is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. On this day, I am happy to note that the Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for elderly people started in Punjab."

The first train carrying devotees left Amritsar for Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra. Around 300 pilgrims from Amritsar, 200 from Jalandhar and 500 from Dhuri were on this train, said Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Under this scheme, people will be able to visit religious places such as Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Mata Naina Devi temple, Chintpurni among others on trains and buses free of charge.

Mr. Kejriwal said it was his government in Delhi which first started the pilgrimage scheme a few years ago and till now, 80,000 people have visited various religious places.

The Punjab Cabinet on November 6 gave a nod to the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra' scheme. The State government has earmarked ₹40 crore for it.

