Free entry for tourists at Agra monuments on November 19

Agra Fort. File Image.

Agra (U.P.)

19 November 2021 07:50 IST

Tourists will not be able to enjoy the Taj Mahal on the day due to its weekly closing

All Centrally protected monuments here will be free to enter for tourists this Friday as per a nationwide directive issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to mark the ‘World Heritage Week’.

Entry for tourists will be free at Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Akbar’s Tomb in Sikandra, Itmad-ud-daulah, and others ASI protected monuments.

However, tourists will not be able to enjoy the Taj Mahal on the day due to its weekly closing. The entry charge is being waived to mark the ‘World Heritage Week’ held during November 19-25 by the UNESCO, an ASI official here said.

“Entry for tourists, including foreign nationals, will be free across the country at the centrally protected monuments as per the directions of the director General office, New Delhi,” Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, said on Thursday. The objective of observing this week is to make tourists aware about their rich heritage, he said.

During the week, cultural programmes will be held at these monuments, and ASI officials will hold interactions with students and tourists to make them aware about their heritage, he added.