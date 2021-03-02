Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Bihar: Nitish

After getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna on his birthday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday declared that everyone in the State would get free vaccine at government hospitals and identified private hospitals across the State.
“Today I got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and after 28 days will take another dose on March 31. As we had decided earlier, everyone in the State will get the vaccination free of cost in government and identified private hospitals,” Mr. Kumar told media persons after his immunisation.
Apart from the two Deputy CMs of the State — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi — Cabinet Ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhury too got the vaccination.
Mr. Kumar also urged people to inoculate themselves against COVID-19. Asked how he was feeling after receiving the first dose of vaccine, Mr Kumar said, “I’m returning with good health as I had come”.
Earlier in December last year, the State government had approved a proposal to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all.
Jab for legislators
Later, Bihar’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey said State legislators, too, would be given vaccinations soon. The State government has made arrangements at all government hospitals, district hospitals, primary health centres and 50 private hospitals for people over 60 years of age or those younger but with co-morbidities to get the vaccine free of cost.
