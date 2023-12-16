Fraudster accused in multiple cases of impersonation arrested in Odisha

December 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police has arrested a Kashmiri man accused of faking his identity as a doctor and an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and marrying several women.

The man, identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, 37, hails from Kupwara district of Kashmir. He was arrested from Neulapur village of Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday. The STF booked him for impersonation, forgery, and alleged terror links as he was regularly in touch with two Pakistani individuals, and suspicious persons in Kerala.

“The smart-looking Kashmiri man is very deceptive. He could easily alter his identity and become an Army doctor, a high-ranking officer of the National Investigation Agency, or a PMO officer. He earned a handsome amount of money by fraud,” Odisha STF chief Jai Narayan Pankaj said.

“It was also found that the accused married at least six-seven women from various parts of India, including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. He was also active on various websites and apps, and was in romantic relationships with many girls, impersonating as a doctor with international degrees,” Mr. Pankaj said, adding, “If his Whatsapp chats are to be believed, more than 12 girls were waiting to marry him. After his arrest, his present wife and her family members are in shock.”

“We don’t have sufficient evidence to prove that he is involved anti-national activities,” the STF official clarified. “Suspicion about terror links arose after we found his telephonic connection with Pakistan, and Kerala individuals. We will further investigate his activities.”

Numerous forged documents, including medical degree certificates issued by the Cornell University, U.S.; the Canadian Health Services Institute; and the Christian Medical College, Vellore were among over 100 incriminating documents seized in a raid. Signed blank documents and cheques; affidavits and bonds; numerous Aadhaar, identity, and visiting cards; and ATM cards were also seized.

The accused is said to be wanted by Kashmir Police in relation to a case of cheating and forgery, and a non-bailable warrant is pending against him. Kashmir Police and Punjab Police may also seek his remand in connection with old cases in the two States.

