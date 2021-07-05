Fr. Stan Swamy passes away

Stan Swamy

05 July 2021 14:47 IST

His end come when Bombay High Court was hearing his interim bail plea.

Tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Fr. Stan Swamy passed away at 1.30 pm on Monday. He was 84.

Fr Swamy is accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case and was arrested from Ranchi on October 9, 2020.

Swamy was shifted to the private hospital from the Taloja Central Jail on May 29, after the Bombay High Court issued a direction.

Swamy, who recently recovered from COVID-19, continued to remain critical. He was kept on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital.

Last week, Swamy also filed a fresh plea in the HC, challenging section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), that imposes stringent bars on the grant of bail to an accused charged under the Act.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a complaint alleging serious health condition of the imprisoned activist.

Swamy and his co-accused in the Elgar case have repeatedly complained of inadequate health facilities at the Taloja prison, where they were lodged as undertrials.