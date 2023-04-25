Fourth Manipur BJP legislator quits administrative post

April 25, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

GUWAHATI

A fourth MLA of the BJP in Manipur has resigned from an administrative post in less than a fortnight.

Kh Raghumani Singh, a retired IAS officer, quit as the chairman of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA) days after Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh claimed there was no crisis in the State BJP.

“For personal reasons and in public interest, it is felt that my continuance as the chairman of MANIREDA is not called for at this juncture. Therefore, I tender my resignation from the said post and the same may kindly be accepted,” he wrote in his resignation letter submitted to the Chief Minister on April 24.

In a Facebook post later, Mr. Raghumani Singh said he would keep supporting the BJP.

“BJP is a party that stands against family politics, truly believes in consultative decision-making at all levels and not in a SHOW run by only 2/3 people. The motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’ given by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji which ensures no favouritism/biasness in the development and progress of the people,” the post reads.

Mr. Raghumani Singh represents the Uripok Assembly constituency.

Earlier, decorated retired IPS officer Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam and P. Brojen Singh resigned as the adviser to the Chief Minster, the chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Corporation Limited, and the chairman of the Manipur Development Society respectively.

Mr. Radheshyam and Mr. Shyam, both former Ministers, had quit the posts as they were allegedly never given a responsibility. Mr. Brojen had resigned on “personal grounds”.

Some disgruntled MLAs are camping in New Delhi to express their grievances to BJP’s Central leadership. They met some leaders, including party’s Manipur in charge Sambit Patra.

These MLAs are not happy with the style of functioning of Mr. Biren Singh.