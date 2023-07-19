HamberMenu
Fourth G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting begins in Goa

The two-day meeting, chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, the ETWG chair and secretary of the Union Ministry of Power, is being held at a hotel near Goa's capital Panaji

July 19, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Panaji

PTI
Discussions in the 4th ETWG meeting in Goa will continue to build on the first three meetings held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai. File

Discussions in the 4th ETWG meeting in Goa will continue to build on the first three meetings held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Nearly 100 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitees and several international organisations are participating in the fourth Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting which began in Goa on July 19.

There are six priority areas outlined under India’s G20 Presidency, reflecting India's focus on various aspects of energy transition and building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development, an official said.

The two-day meeting, chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, the ETWG chair and secretary of the Union Ministry of Power, is being held at a hotel near Goa's capital Panaji.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Ministry of Mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj, Ministry of Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena are also participating in the deliberations, the official said.

The priority areas for discussions include energy transitions through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transitions, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, fuels for future, and universal access to clean energy, and just, affordable and inclusive energy transition pathways.

Discussions in the 4th ETWG meeting in Goa will continue to build on the first three meetings held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai, to identify and promote best practices, policies and innovative approaches that support a just and inclusive energy transition, the official said.

The key highlight of the 4th ETWG meeting will be detailed discussions on the draft Ministerial Communique, which is currently under discussion and will be further firmed up, the official added.

