Fourth death in U.P. due to COVID-19

A 76-year-old COVID-19 infected woman died in Agra on Wednesday, taking the tally of deaths in Uttar Pradesh to four, said district officials.

According to District Magistrate Prabhu N. Singh, the woman was also an asthma patient and was admitted to S.N. Medical College. “The grandson of the aged woman had returned from the Netherlands on March 15. She was admitted to two different private hospitals because of asthma-related problems,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

A health department official said, later, she was shifted home and was on oxygen. “On Tuesday, when her report came out to be positive, a rescue team brought her to S.N. Medical College where she succumbed during treatment,” he said.