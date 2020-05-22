Other States

Fourth consecutive single-dayhigh in Delhi COVID-19 cases

People queue up for food at a distribution centre on a hot Friday morning in New Delhi.  

600-plus new cases reported in 24 hours for the first time

Delhi witnessed yet another biggest single-day jump with 660 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 12,319. This is the first time more than 600 new cases have been reported over a 24-hour span.

Health bulletins released by the Delhi government in the past three days had also recorded biggest single-day increases.

14 more deaths

Friday’s bulletin also reported 14 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 208, but all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 12,319 cases, 5,897 people have recovered and there are 6,214 active cases.

Six more areas in South West district were declared as containment zones, authorities said on Friday.

The number of such zones in Delhi now stands at 79, up from 69 on May 20.

The revisions were initiated after the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday raised the issue of a decrease in the number of containment zones even as the number of cases registered a steady increase.

