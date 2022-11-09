Fourth BJP-led alliance MLA resigns in Tripura, to join TIPRA

Former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia alleges the BJP-IPFT coalition government of ignoring the interests of indigenous communities

The Hindu Bureau Agartala
November 09, 2022 02:49 IST

Former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday became the third Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA and fourth from the BJP-led ruling coalition to resign from the current Tripura Assembly.

He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker and has expressed his intention to join The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) headed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Mr. Jamatia, who was not inducted in the Council of Ministers headed by Dr. Manik Saha in May this year, had already parted ways with IPFT president and Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma, and had been running a parallel party faction.

He was elected from the Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Before Mr. Jamatia, IPFT MLAs Brishaketu Debbarma and Dhananjoy Tripura had quit the Assembly and the party before joining the TIPRA– the ruling party in the tribal autonomous district council.

In September, veteran BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura had also resigned from the Assembly and shook hands with the TIPRA. Sources in the TIPRA said all the four former MLAs would be nominated in their respective constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jamatia alleged the BJP-IPFT coalition government of ignoring the interests of indigenous communities.

