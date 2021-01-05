Fourth accused in the Ghaziabad roof collapse case held

Ajay Tyagi, the contractor responsible for the construction of the gallery of the Muradnagar crematorium whose roof collapsed on Sunday was arrested late on Monday night by the Ghaziabad police, official sources said.
Twenty-Five people had died in the accident and 15 were injured.
He was one of the four accused booked by the Ghaziabad police on the complaint of the son of a deceased on Sunday night under section 304 of IPC for causing death by negligence.
Earlier in the evening, SSP Kalanidhi Nathani had announced an award of ₹25000 on the arrest of Tyagi.
Three civic officials including the executive officer and junior engineer of the municipality were held on Monday morning.
Locals had alleged that very poor-quality material was used by the contractor in the construction of the gallery and that there was a nexus between him and the officials of Muradnagar municipality and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought a report on the incident from the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and ADG Meerut Zone.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath