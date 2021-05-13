Doctors in rural Unnao resign alleging harassment over COVID-19 work

Lucknow

They also allege that they are not provided sufficient drug supply from government

More than a dozen doctors posted in rural hospitals in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh collectively resigned, alleging harassment and misbehaviour by administrative officials.

The doctors, numbering 16, posted at community health centres and primary health centres submitted their resignation letters to the chief medical officer (CMO) of the district on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, one them said that while their teams would work on the field from noon to 4-5 p.m., isolating COVID-19 positive cases in their home, distributing medicine and carrying out sampling, the local SDM would summon them after that seeking a report of their work.

The doctors would have to drive back several km to the tehsil from their place of work just to “prove that they are working,” said the doctor.

“Despite continuously working, it has been made to appear like we are not working and that due to this, the COVID-19 situation is going out of control,” he said.

The doctors also alleged that they were not provided sufficient drug supply from the government and often faced verbal harassment at the hands of the CMO and the CMS. If the field teams were unable to trace down patients because of submission of wrong phone numbers and addresses, they should not be held responsible for it, said the doctors.

District Magistrate Unnao Ravindra Kumar said a solution to the problem would be found soon after consultations. “We will hold a discussion and if they have any grievances we will resolve them,” he stated.

