Four-year-old allegedly raped in school bus by driver

The Haryana police have registered a case of an alleged rape of a four-year-old girl by the driver in the school bus while she was on her way back from the school in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi town.

The police on Saturday said the child studied at a private school in Baddi while residing with her maternal aunt at village Madawala in Panchkula’s Pinjore block.

A case under Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO (Protection of Child from Sexual Offences) Act and other Sections of the IPC has been registered at Panchkula’s women police station.

“The incident happened in the school bus when the child was returning from the school as per the complaint. On Friday, after returning from her school, the victim narrated to her aunt that the driver had sexually assaulted her on the bus,” Panchkula’s ACP Noopur Bishnoi told The Hindu.

“So far the accused has not been arrested but our teams are out in search of the accused since Friday night. We would nab him soon,” she said.

The victim has been admitted at the Panchkula civil hospital for treatment and examination.