Four workers killed in rock collapse at NMDC site in Chhattisgarh’s Kirandul  

February 28, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

An unpredictable collapse of strata from a 70 meter high rock formation landed on the workers on the construction site in Chhattisgarh. Photo: X/@ANI

Four workers have died following collapse of rock formations at a construction site of mining major NMDC in Kirandul, Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, on February 27.

“An unpredictable collapse of strata from a 70 meter high rock formation landed on the workers on the construction site at Screening Plant III,” the central public sector enterprise said in a statement on February 28.

It said “on Tuesday afternoon, a tragic incident was reported at a construction site in the Kirandul Complex of NMDC in which four lives were lost due to the collapse of rock formations on the hillside. Though rescue operations were immediately initiated, the four men could not be rescued alive. Two other men who sustained injuries during this incident are being treated at the NMDC Hospital and now out of harm’s way,” the company said.

A “thorough investigation into the incident” is being conducted, NMDC said, expressing condolences and support to the bereaved families. Sources said the four dead and two injured were contractual workers. Of the four workers who died, three were from West Bengal, while one was from Bihar.

Expressing condolences, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said the death of the workers in the rock collapse accident at NMDC’s SP3 plant is a sad incident.

