Four tribal kids drown in Odisha’s Koraput district

The children were playing on the roadside when the incident happened

Police and others searching for bodies of students drowned in a pit at Kulcharam in Medak district. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The children were playing on the roadside when the incident happened

Four tribal children, including three girls, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit at Majhiguda village in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Purni Hantal (6), Bimala Sukri (6), Madhu Hantal (6) and Raila Sukri (4).

The mishap took place when these kids were playing on the roadside unmindful of waterlogging caused due to heavy rains lashed in the past 48 hours. Two kids died on the spot, while other two breathed last in the hospital.

“A wide road was being laid near Majhiguda under the Bharatmala Project. There was high elevation of the new road compared to existing roads. It led to formation of a water pool nearby. These children drowned in the water pool,” said Manoj Pujahari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer. Two kids of the four victims belonged to one family of Majhiguda village.

“We are investigating the circumstances under which the accident took place,” said Mr. Pujahari.