Four textiles factory workers asphyxiated

Four workers engaged in cleaning a chemical effluent tank in a textiles factory near Ahmedabad were asphyxiated on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the premises of Vishal Fabrics, a unit of Chiripal Group, in Ahmedabad district.

“Four workers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside the chemical waste tank,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey. Further probe was on, he said.

Last year, eight workers had died in a major fire in another factory belonging to Chiripal group in Ahmedabad city.

Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani has demanded a probe against the group, alleging that workers cleaning the chemical waste tank were not given safety equipment.