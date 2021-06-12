Four swept away while crossing stream; two bodies recovered, one missing, in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh):

12 June 2021 15:14 IST

One of the victims managed to swim to the banks, police said.

Two women died, while a minor girl went missing, after four persons were swept away while crossing a stream amid heavy rains at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, police said on Saturday.

While one of the victims managed to swim to the banks, bodies of two women have been recovered and a nine-year-old girl is still missing, Sarai police station in-charge Santosh Tiwari said.

The incident occurred at Koni village, about 70km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, when the victims went to the forest to collect wood, but got caught in the downpour, the official said.

Two women in their 30s and the girls aged nine and 10 years were swept away while crossing Chunia nullah, he said.

While the 10-year-old victim managed to swim to the banks and was found by the rescue team in the early hours of the day, the body of the girl’s mother was found about 9km from the accident spot and the other deceased woman was found at Doodhmania village in the morning, he said.

The search is on for the nine-year-old girl who is still missing, the official added.