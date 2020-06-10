Four resident doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19

Four resident doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, belonging to different departments, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This comes after 10 other doctors and at least nine nurses tested positive in hospitals in Odisha.

Three of the four doctors were living in home quarantine in an apartment in the city while one was living outside, according to Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The doctors had been in home quarantine since June 3 after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation declared their apartment complex as a containment zone following detection of a virus case.

One AIIMS doctor also tested positive earlier.

Sources said samples had been collected from at least eight more doctors of AIIMS.

Earlier, four doctors and eight nurses of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur were infected with COVID-19. They had treated a migrant worker who was later found positive.

Prior to this, two doctors of the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela and one in AIIMS Bhubaneswar and one doctor each in Nayagarh, Cuttack and Angul were found positive. One male nurse also tested positive in Koraput district.

In view of the rising number of the cases, the State government will organise a technical workshop for the healthcare personnel on Wednesday.

The workshop will focus on strengthening the safety measures for health workers engaged in COIVID-19 management. The latest findings and finetuning of safety protocols will be discussed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the doctors through video conferencing. All District Chief Medical Officers and doctors and senior functionaries of medical colleges and COVID hospitals will attend.