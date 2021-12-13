Four Punjab Ministers keen to join our party: AAP

CHANDIGARH

13 December 2021 22:20 IST

CM Channi says AAP indulging in malicious tactics which will eventually backfire

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that at least four Ministers of the ruling Congress in Punjab and few other leaders want to join the AAP even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit back, saying the AAP wants to create nuisance by indulging in malicious tactics which will eventually backfire.

AAP leader and co-in-charge of Punjab Raghav Chadha said the four Ministers of the Congress Government had been constantly approaching them for the last few days to join their party. “Since these four leaders are facing serious allegations related to sand mafia, we have decided not to include them in our party,” Mr. Chadha said here at a press conference.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, saying “The Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government in Punjab after a few months. So many leaders from other parties are approaching to join the Aam Aadmi Party. We will not include any corrupt and criminal leader [into the party] under any circumstances. We will give a clean and honest government to Punjab.”

Advertising

Advertising

Hitting out at the AAP, Mr. Channi accused Mr. Chadha of spreading false rumours that four of his Cabinet Ministers might join the AAP. He cautioned the AAP to desist from mouthing lies to create unnecessary hype.