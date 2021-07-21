Four police personnel suspended after video shows them consuming liquor, in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district

Khargone:

21 July 2021 11:45 IST

The incident took place on Monday, and the suspension order issued later said this showed the indiscipline of the security personnel and was an act of maligning the police force’s image.

Four police constables, including two women, were suspended after a video surfaced in which they were purportedly seen consuming liquor near a patrolling vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, officials said on Wednesday.

“A video related to these four police personnel surfaced this week. On the basis of the video, they were suspended and further investigation into the matter is under way,” Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chourasia told reporters.

He said as per the video, the four personnel, all posted at the Jaitapur post under Mangaon police station, allegedly misused the government vehicle.

The suspension order, issued by Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan on Monday, said the four constables, including some in police uniform and others in civil clothes, shot a video while drinking liquor near a government vehicle.

“This shows the indiscipline of the police personnel and is an act of maligning the image of the police force,” the order said.

Hence, the four police personnel, identified as Udayraj Meena, Shubham Chouhan, Swati Bela and Akansha Verma, are suspended with immediate effect, the order said.