Four police officers in Odisha face murder charges over alleged custodial death

The Crime Branch of Odisha police on Tuesday began investigation into an allegation of custodial death by registering case against four police officers under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident pertained to 30 January 2017 when police claimed that Akash Mahurua sustained critical injuries while escaping from police custody in Koraput district. He was first admitted in Jeypore Hospital and later in Koraput district headquarters hospital. But he later succumbed to injuries.

Subsequently, the mother and two sisters of the deceased moved Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) alleging that her son was mercilessly beaten by the police, which resulted in his death.

Mother of the deceased, Praveena Mahurua, sought framing of murder charges against sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Senapati, inspector-in-charge of Jeypore Town Police Station Tapan Rath, and two assistant sub-inspectors of police - Siba Sahu and Rajesh Baliyarsingh.

Crime Branch Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramachandra Thamba will lead the investigation.