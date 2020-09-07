Four-phase panchayat elections in Rajasthan from September 28

The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Monday announced elections to 3,848 panchayats in four phases beginning on September 28. The sarpanches and ward panches will be elected while a separate announcement will be made later for the election of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti members.
The election process will begin on September 16 for the first phase of voting which will take place on September 28, while the subsequent phases will be held on October 3, 6 and 10. A total of 35,968 wards in 3,848 village panchayats situated in 26 districts will go to polls.
Elections to 9,171 panchayats were earlier held in three phases in January. State Election Commissioner P.S. Mehra said all precautionary measures would be taken in view of the pandemic and the number of voters would be reduced from 1,100 to 900 at each polling station to maintain social distancing.
Mr. Mehra said the polling time had also been extended by an hour to avoid crowding at the booths. Elections for deputy sarpanches will be held on September 29, October 4, 7 and 11.
The model code of conduct came into immediate effect on Monday in the areas going to the panchayat polls. Mr. Mehra said the development works, which were in progress, would remain unaffected but no new scheme or work orders would be issued till the election process ended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath