Four-phase panchayat elections in Rajasthan from September 28

Number of voters reduced from 1,100 to 900 at each polling station to maintain social distancing, says official

The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Monday announced elections to 3,848 panchayats in four phases beginning on September 28. The sarpanches and ward panches will be elected while a separate announcement will be made later for the election of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti members.

The election process will begin on September 16 for the first phase of voting which will take place on September 28, while the subsequent phases will be held on October 3, 6 and 10. A total of 35,968 wards in 3,848 village panchayats situated in 26 districts will go to polls.

Elections to 9,171 panchayats were earlier held in three phases in January. State Election Commissioner P.S. Mehra said all precautionary measures would be taken in view of the pandemic and the number of voters would be reduced from 1,100 to 900 at each polling station to maintain social distancing.

Mr. Mehra said the polling time had also been extended by an hour to avoid crowding at the booths. Elections for deputy sarpanches will be held on September 29, October 4, 7 and 11.

The model code of conduct came into immediate effect on Monday in the areas going to the panchayat polls. Mr. Mehra said the development works, which were in progress, would remain unaffected but no new scheme or work orders would be issued till the election process ended.