Four of family violate lockdown, test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Four members of a family, who had moved to their native town in Khargone district stealthily from Indore, the State’s worst-hit city, without taking permission from authorities have tested positive for COVID-19. They have ended up infecting four other members, said district officials.

The couple and their two children, residents of Indore for more than 10 years, came to Maheshwar on May 5. “They took a rural route during night to avoid detection by the police. They remained inside the house so quietly that even the neighbours didn’t notice they were back,” said Anand Singh Rajawat, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mandaleshwar.

But the police came to know of it and registered a case against them under Sections 188 [Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant] and 269 [Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] of IPC. They collected the samples of 10 family members, said Mr. Rajawat.

The administration had conducted a door-to-door survey in the area on May 3 for influenza like illnesses. “We were assured there were no symptomatic cases in our area. But now, we will have to conduct a survey again,” he said.

Mr. Rajawat said the family members were uncooperative and not revealing their contacts or how they entered the district without a permit. “It’s only through phone calls that their contacts are coming out to us,” said Mr. Rajawat.

As the family had brought the disease upon the area, stricter action should be taken against them, said M.D. Choubey, State president of the Kendriya Manav Adhikar Suraksha Sangathan, a human rights group. “It’s an influential family. That’s why the administration’s response has been tardy,” he alleged.