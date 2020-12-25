Four NLFT rebels lay down arms

Four extremists of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) laid down arms before Director General of Police (DGP) V.S. Yadav at the police headquarters here on Thursday.

They deposited two AK-56 rifles, live ammunition, a wireless set and 1.5 lakh in Myanmar’s currency (Kyat).

The surrender occurred a day after militants released three men kidnapped from a border fencing construction site in Dhalai district.

Police said Ratham Kaloi alias Reuben, Joy Sadhan Jamatia alias Jara, Madhu Ranjan Noatia alias Yafung and Kukila Tripura alias Yarung had undergone training in Myanmar and held different self-styled positions in the militant group.

They said sustained pressure from the security forces, frustration with prolonged underground life and serious organisational and financial crisis in the NLFT drove the four extremists to lay down arms and return to the mainstream.

DGP Yadav said the surrendered extremists would be rehabilitated under the ‘Surrender cum Rehabilitation Scheme 2018”.

Meanwhile, Tripura police denied reports in a section of the media that ransom was paid to secure the release of three people on Wednesday after 17 days in captivity. NLFT was suspected to be behind the kidnapping on December 7.