Four Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli forest in Maharashtra, says police

Mumbai:

13 November 2021 13:41 IST

As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated

At least four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police on November 13 in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The gun battle took place this morning at Dhanora in the Gyarahbatti forest area in the district, located over 920 km away from Mumbai, when a police team was conducting a search operation, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

"So far we have information that four Naxal were killed," he said, adding that the encounter is still on.