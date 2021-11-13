Other States

Four Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli forest in Maharashtra, says police

At least four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police on November 13 in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The gun battle took place this morning at Dhanora in the Gyarahbatti forest area in the district, located over 920 km away from Mumbai, when a police team was conducting a search operation, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.

"So far we have information that four Naxal were killed," he said, adding that the encounter is still on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 1:42:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/four-naxals-killed-in-encounter-in-gadchiroli-forest-in-maharashtra-says-police/article37469210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY