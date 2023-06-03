ADVERTISEMENT

Four Naxals injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

June 03, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Sukma

They were dragged away into forest hideout by colleagues, say cops.

PTI

The encounter took place near Regadgatta village in Sukma district on June 3 when a joint team of District Reserve Guard of police was out on an anti-naxal operation. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least four Naxals were reportedly injured in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, June 3, 2023, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into a forest hideout, an official said.

The encounter took place this morning near Regadgatta village under Earrabor police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite commander Mangdu and his team belonging to Konta area committee of Maoists in Maraiguda and Regadgatta villages, he said.

The naxalites opened fire on the patrolling team, following which the gunbattle broke out, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the naxalites escaped into dense forest. About three to four naxalites were reported to be injured during the gunfight, but their colleagues managed to drag them inside the forest, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

