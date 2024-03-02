ADVERTISEMENT

Snow rain lashes Himachal Pradesh, four national highways among 350 roads shut

March 02, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - Shimla

Snowfall in the higher reaches of the Chamba, Kinnaur and the Lahaul & Spiti districts led to the closure of roads and transformers becoming non-functional.

PTI

An area is blanketed with snow as the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall on March 1. | Photo Credit: ANI

Snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh crippled daily life in the tribal Lahaul & Spiti and the Kinnaur districts while 350 roads, including four national highways in the state, were closed for traffic.

The state's mid and low hills were lashed by intermittent rain while the Met office in Shimla has issued a red warning for thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorm and heavy rain at isolated places along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour on March 2.

Also Read |Why Himachal Pradesh had its most rainless January since 1901 | Explained

Snowfall in the higher reaches of the Chamba, Kinnaur and the Lahaul & Spiti districts led to the closure of roads and transformers becoming non-functional.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A maximum 290 roads are closed in Lahaul & Spiti, 32 in Kinnaur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Chamba, seven in Kullu, two in Shimla and one in Kangra. At least 1,314 transformers are out of order in Himachal Pradesh, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The remote Dodra Kwar subdivision of Shimla district has been cut off from the rest of the state with the Shimla-Kinnaur Road being blocked near Negulsari due to shooting stones. The heavy snowfall has also led to the closure of the Rohtang Pass.

ALSO READ
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 500 roads, including 4 national highways

Gondla in Lahaul & Spiti received 61.2 cm of snow - the highest in the state. Kukumseri recorded 58 cm snowfall, followed by Keylong at 53 cm, Kalpa at 51.7 cm, Pooh and Pangi at 30 cm each, Khadrala at 16 cm, Sangla at 11.2 cm, Moorang at 9.3 cm, Atal Tunnel at 6 cm. Manali received trace snowfall.

However, with 84 mm rainfall, Manali was wettest in the state, followed by Banjar at 80.2 mm, Seobagh at 77.4 mm, Reckong Peo at 48 mm, Bharmour at 47 mm, Sarahan at 47 mm, Rampur and Chamba at 45 mm each, Dalhousie at 44 mm, Chopal at 42 mm and Rohru at 40 mm.

ALSO READ
Snowfall disrupts normal life in Himachal, J&K; rainfall in parts of north India intensifies winter chill

Snow and rain across the state will continue till March 3. The weather will remain dry in the plains, low and the middle hills during March 4-5 while snow and rainfall will continue in the higher reaches, said Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Director Surender Paul.

Kalpa in the tribal Kinnaur district was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US