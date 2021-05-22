Four municipalities in Ernakulam lose their ‘clean’ status

KOCHI:

22 May 2021 15:42 IST

The lapses in the management of solid-waste emerged after the Department of Local Self Government carried out an assessment in local bodies.

Four municipalities in Ernakulam that include Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Piravom and North Paravur were found lagging behind in solid waste management and sanitation despite earning the government’s ‘clean’ status last year.

The lapses in the management of solid-waste emerged after the Department of Local Self Government carried out a detailed assessment on the present situation in local bodies across the State in April.

Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Piravom and North Paravur had won the ‘clean’ certificate issued by the government in October last. However, these civic bodies could not maintain the track record and slipped in solid-waste management and sanitation, especially after December, according to the assessment.

Advertising

Advertising

The performance of the local bodies was assessed under various categories prescribed by the Department. It included doorstep collection; formation of Haritha Karma Sena for collection of non-biodegradable waste; decentralised systems of biodegradable waste; and setting up material collection facilities. The four municipalities were among the 30 civic bodies that won the ‘clean’ status in Ernakulam.

The assessment revealed that the door-to-door collection of solid waste had gone down over the last six months in the municipalities. Efforts to check the illegal dumping and open burning of waste had also witnessed a decline. The civic bodies that won the clean status were supposed to step up their performance.

The local bodies have been told to ensure scientific management and disposal of waste under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The municipalities have to take up waste management initiatives under their annual projects without fail. The secretaries of the local bodies have the responsibility to set up material collection facilities, resource recovery facilities and make arrangements for providing viability gap funding for the Haritha Karma Sena members.

The local bodies will have to include projects to check dumping of untreated sewage / effluents in rivers and other waterbodies. The projects include installation of modern sewage treatment plants. The civic bodies in a region could form clusters and set up joint projects to arrest pollution of waterbodies, according to the Department.