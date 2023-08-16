ADVERTISEMENT

Four more held in connection with death of Jadavpur University student

August 16, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Kolkata

“Three former students of the varsity are among the four held on August 15 during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police,” a senior officer said.

PTI

Students protest at Jadavpur University, a day after the death of a first year student. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Kolkata Police arrested four more persons in connection with its probe into the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University, a senior officer said on August 16.

“Three former students of the varsity are among the four held on Tuesday night (August 15) during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police,” he said. With these arrests, the Kolkata Police apprehended a total of seven people in the case.

"We arrested them last night after they gave incoherent replies to our officers during questioning. It seems that they were actively involved in the death of the student. We will produce them in a court later in the day," the officer told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the police had arrested three students of Jadavpur University for their alleged involvement in ragging the 18-year-old undergraduate student who died last week.

The city police have taken cognisance of JU students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest that there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased. He was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US