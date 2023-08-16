HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four more held in connection with death of Jadavpur University student

“Three former students of the varsity are among the four held on August 15 during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police,” a senior officer said.

August 16, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Students protest at Jadavpur University, a day after the death of a first year student.

Students protest at Jadavpur University, a day after the death of a first year student. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Kolkata Police arrested four more persons in connection with its probe into the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University, a senior officer said on August 16.

“Three former students of the varsity are among the four held on Tuesday night (August 15) during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police,” he said. With these arrests, the Kolkata Police apprehended a total of seven people in the case.

"We arrested them last night after they gave incoherent replies to our officers during questioning. It seems that they were actively involved in the death of the student. We will produce them in a court later in the day," the officer told PTI.

Earlier, the police had arrested three students of Jadavpur University for their alleged involvement in ragging the 18-year-old undergraduate student who died last week.

The city police have taken cognisance of JU students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest that there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased. He was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours).

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / death / university / suicide / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.