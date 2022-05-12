Four monkeys of foreign origin rescued in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

The monkeys, valued at ₹1.10 crore, were seized from a Siliguri-bound bus in Moynaguri

Four monkeys, suspected to have been smuggled from Indonesia, were rescued in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the monkeys, valued at ₹1.10 crore, were seized from a Siliguri-bound bus in Moynaguri, the Customs said.

The bus was coming from Assam, it added.

The monkeys, which were rescued on May 9, are at present being treated at the Bengal Safari zoo in Salugara in Siliguri, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI.

The four primates were in extreme dehydrated condition but are now stable and under the care of a team of vets, he said.

"Unfortunately, those trafficking the animals could not be apprehended," he said.

Mr. Roy said the forest department was working in close coordination with the Customs and police to prevent trafficking of wildlife through the Assam-north Bengal corridor.

It is yet to be decided whether the monkeys will be kept in a zoo or released in the wild after treatment, he said.