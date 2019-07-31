Four MLAs, including three from NCP, resign

In a major setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, four of its MLAs submitted their resignations to Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday. They are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Three MLAs from NCP — Sandeep Naik (Airoli), Shivendraraje Bhosale (Satara), and Vaibhav Pichad (Akole (ST)) — and one from Congress Kalidas Kolambkar (Wadala)handed over their resignation letters separately to Mr. Bagade in Vidhan Bhawan.

Mr. Naik is son of senior NCP leader and former minister Ganesh Naik, who is also likely to shift his loyalties. On Tuesday, all corporators of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), controlled by Mr. Naik, extended support to him saying they would back any decision he takes.

Mr. Bhosale, was first elected as MLA on a NCP ticket in 2004. Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said at a press conference that Mr. Bhosale would not be quitting the party. According to agency reports, Mr. Bhosale, whose cousin Udayanraje Bhosale is NCP MP from Satara, said, “I am more interested in protecting the interest of my Assembly constituency.” Both cousins are known to be at loggerheads with each other for many years now, which is seen as one of the reasons for Shivendraraje’s resignation.

Mr. Pichad — son of Madhukar Pichad, one of the founding members of the NCP and hardcore supporter of Mr. Pawar — has said he is quitting the party as his constituency’s development was stopped because he was from the Opposition party.

Mr. Kolambkar, a seven-time MLA, had made his intentions of quitting the Congress clear during the Lok Sabha elections when he campaigned for the Shiv Sena candidate. He had openly thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and even put up his posters in Wadala constituency.