Four missing girls traced in Aligarh

Four minors girls — three of them from the same family and two of them toddlers — who had gone missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Ahmadgarh town near here, were traced in Aligarh on Wednesday.
Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the four had ventured out of their homes in Ahmadgarh on Tuesday afternoon to go to their maternal grandparents place in Aligarh.
The SSP said a 14-year-old girl started from Ahmadgarh for Aligarh, nearly 45 km away, along with her friend of the same age and her two toddler sister, aged around two and three.
The girls reached Aligarh but forgot the way to their grandparent’s place and unable to reach their destination they began crying, attracting a passerby, Kaptan Khan’s attention.
Mr. Khan consoled the girls and handed them over to police after feeding them at his home, the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath