Four missing girls traced in Aligarh

Four minors girls — three of them from the same family and two of them toddlers — who had gone missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Ahmadgarh town near here, were traced in Aligarh on Wednesday.

Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the four had ventured out of their homes in Ahmadgarh on Tuesday afternoon to go to their maternal grandparents place in Aligarh.

The SSP said a 14-year-old girl started from Ahmadgarh for Aligarh, nearly 45 km away, along with her friend of the same age and her two toddler sister, aged around two and three.

The girls reached Aligarh but forgot the way to their grandparent’s place and unable to reach their destination they began crying, attracting a passerby, Kaptan Khan’s attention.

Mr. Khan consoled the girls and handed them over to police after feeding them at his home, the officer said.