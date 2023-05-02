ADVERTISEMENT

Four minor girls charred to death in Muzaffarpur slum fire

May 02, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Muzaffarpur

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far; the conditon of 7 others are said to be critical.

PTI

Four minor girls of a family were charred to death when a fire broke out in a jhuggi cluster near Ramdayalu railway station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Seven other persons who sustained burn injuries in the slum fire that broke out on May 1 night are undergoing treatment at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the district where their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far.

The four girls who died in the fire are aged between three and 12 years and have been identified to be daughters of a person named Naresh Ram, the official said.

Sudhanshu Shekhar, the circle officer of Mushari (Muzaffarpur) said, “The incident took place in the jhuggi at around 10.30 pm on Monday night. The blaze spread quickly and the fire department was immediately informed. It brought the fire under control after some time".

The incident is being investigated by the authorities concerned, he said.

Ex-gratia announced

Mr. Shekhar said the administration has initiated the process of giving ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim, including the injured.

